Lauretta J. (Zielinski) Beggs-Brach
Lauretta J. (Zielinski) Beggs-Brach

Bancroft - Lauretta J. (Zielinski) Beggs-Brach, age 94, passed away August 6, 2020 at Stevens Point Health Services, Stevens Point.

She was born June 8, 1926 in Almond, the daughter of Leo and Catherine (Szafranski) Zielinski the youngest of 12 children. On August 25, 1945 she married Richard Beggs Sr. and together they had three children, Richard "Rick", Kathy and Carollee. Richard preceded her in death. She later married Eugene Brach on June 10, 1994 and he later preceded her in death.

Lauretta grew up in the Almond/Bancroft area graduating from Bancroft High School as valedictorian of her class. Lauretta was a faithful member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Plainfield, American Legion Auxiliary. Lauretta loved to read, do crossword and puzzle books and spend time with family.

She is survived by her two children, Rick (Julie) Beggs, Kathy (Leroy) Hotchkiss; her 8 loving grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her daughter Carollee Norquist, grandson, Patrick and brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Town of Pine Grove, Bancroft, Wisconsin. A procession to the cemetery will leave the Stahl Funeral Home at 10:45 a.m. Monday. For online condolences, please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
