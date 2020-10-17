Lauri A. Novotny
Stockton - Lauri A. Novotny, age 48, of Stockton, WI, died October 15, 2020 at St Michaels Hospital with her loving husband beside her.
She was born on July 22, 1972 to Donald Wroblewski & Lucretia "Cookie" Strasser in Stevens Point, WI. Lauri attended the local grade schools, attended Ben Franklin Junior High, and graduated for SPASH. Lauri continued her education at Mid-State Technical College with an emphasis in Medical Administration.
Shortly after graduating, Lauri began working as a transcriptionist and coordinator for Plover Family Practice. She transitioned to Liberty Mutual in Wausau, WI and worked as a Claim Investigator before becoming employed with Joerns Healthcare in the credit and collections department. Lauri later became an office administrator for the Town of Stockton; in addition to working as a township first responder.
Lauri will be remembered for her compassionate, caring and hardworking nature. She relished her close family and spending time with the kids. She was detailed orientated and always tried to go the extra mile with accomplishing every task. In her spare time, she enjoyed four-wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, and baking. Lauri enjoyed helping others and expressed her nurturing and warm persona as a parent and foster parent. She always had dreams of white sandy beaches and clear blue waves, as she relished her yearly visits to Aruba.
Survivor include her loving husband, Keith Novotny; children, Kevin, Abigail, and Gabriel Novotny; parents, Donald and Lucretia "Cookie"; siblings, Dean and Cheri Wroblewski; nephews, Matthew and Alex; uncles, aunts, and cousins; and numerous friends.
A Visitation to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Boston Funeral Home in Stevens Point, WI.
Safe social practices by all guests and family will be strictly observed. Attendance is based on your comfort level. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net
.