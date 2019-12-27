|
LaVonne J. Gulke
Wisconsin Rapids - LaVonne J. Gulke, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Arborwood Lodge Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
A Mass of Christian Burial for LaVonne will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Alexander Catholic Church in Port Edwards. Rev. John Swing will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the church from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Entombment will follow the mass at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids.
LaVonne was born on June 11, 1934 in Merrill, Wisconsin to the late Richard and Mary (Running) Rostal. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1952 and then married Erich W. Gulke Jr. on September 10, 1955 at St. Francis Church in Merrill. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2019. She worked as a secretary for The Woolen Mills in Merrill from 1952 - 1957 and then became a homemaker.
LaVonne enjoyed making all kinds of greeting cards and watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. She was also a member of the Homemakers Club and the St. Alexander PCCW.
LaVonne is survived by her children Steven Gulke, Terry (Valerie) Gulke, Jean (Scott) Miller and Bruce (Teri) Gulke; grandchildren Mathias, Alex, Taylor, Zachary, Ian and Connor.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Erich Jr, daughter-in-law Sharin Gulke and siblings Dawn Buschel, Kenneth Rostal and Helen Osolin.
LaVonne's family would like to thank the staffs of Aspirus Hospice and Arborwood Lodge for the care given to her and a special thank you to all of LaVonne's close friends who helped out immensely during this time.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019