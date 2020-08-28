Lawrence D. "Larry" Abhold, Sr.Almond - Lawrence R. (Larry) Abhold, Sr., age 71, of Almond, WI, passed away on Friday, August 21st, 2020 at Saint Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point, WI. He was born in Oshkosh, WI on December 21, 1948, a son of Howard and Vera (Hinz) Abhold.He married Louise M. Grenlie on August 30, 1969 in Waupaca. She survives.Larry owned and operated Abhold Septic Service from 1991 until his retirement in 2019. During this time, he gained so many friends, again from his gift of gab. Many customers were repeat customers along with many that would make pies, or some kind of treat for him as a bonus. He enjoyed anything that involved family and friends and his dogs. Anything from shooting pool, a few rounds of cribbage, a few rings from a horseshoe hitting a stake, to cruising around with a couple of car buddies and anything that involved a long BS session Everywhere he went, it seemed he gained a few more friends. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren growing up and watching them in their school activities and sports. Larry loved spending time with his family and friends.Survivors include his Wife: Louise Abhold, Almond, WI; Children: Lee Abhold, Almond, WI; Lance (Sherry) Abhold, Amherst, WI; Grandchildren: Mikaela & Logan; Hunter & Cody J.; Mother: Vera Abhold; Brothers: Keith (Citlaly) Abhold; Kelly (Pam) Abhold; Daniel Abhold; Thomas Abhold; Sisters: Pat (Special Friend - Lisa) Spaulding; Sharon Hamm; Laura Conlon; Sandy (Mark) Elias; Angel (Victor) Estrada. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his father - Howard Abhold Sr., son - Lawrence Abhold Jr., Brothers - Howard Abhold Jr., Kenneth Abhold, Michael Abhold, Charles Abhold Sr., and a sister - Elizabeth Abhold.A Memorial Service will be held at Ellison Park (Scandinavia Corn Roast Grounds) in Scandinavia at 1 PM on Saturday, September 5th, with Reverend Dr. Charles Tews officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5th from 11 AM until the time of the service at Ellison Park (Scandinavia Corn Roast Grounds). The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Oncology and Radiation Departments and Staff at St. Michael's Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.The family would like to remind everyone that due to the State Mandate, wearing of face coverings and social distancing will be observed. They encourage each person to make their decision whether to attend a visitation and/or service based on the best interest of their health and that of their community.