Lawrence L. Krutza
Stevens Point - Lawrence L. Krutza, 91, Stevens Point, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital with his loving family at his side.
Mr. Krutza was born August 18, 1929, in Milwaukee to Theodore and Emily (Repinski) Krutza. At the age of 2, he and his family moved to the Stevens Point area where he lived on a farm and attended Woodville School in the town of Linwood. In June 1952, he married Pauline Cummings at St. Peters Catholic Church in Stevens Point. She died in May, 1953 with their son Michael. Lawrence was drafted into the U. S. Army January, 1954, in Milwaukee, served in Korea and was released December 1955. He received the National Service Metal, United Nations Service Metal and the Korean Service Ribbon. He then served in the army reserves until 1962.
On November 3, 1956, he married Gertrude Stepaniak (Kaminski) at St. Peters Catholic Church. Lawrence and Gertrude were married for 59 years. He worked for the Stevens Point School District as a night custodian, head delivery and head grounds for over 30 years retiring in 1994.
Lawrence was a wonderful husband and father who always put his family and others first. He was a member of St. Peters for 89 years, Eucharistic minister since 1976, and minister to the homebound and elder care facilities. He was a member of the Secular Order of St. Francis, St. Peters Holy Name Society, and past president and treasurer of the Holy Name Society for 20 years and Secular Order of Saint Francis for 15 years. During retirement he enjoyed being with his grandchildren, gardening, working outdoors, on family farms, working with his children, attending daily Mass at St. Peters Church, volunteering services for the homebound and elder care facilities, and spending time with his wife.
He is survived by a son, Mark Krutza, (Teri), Stevens Point; one step son Jerry Stepaniak (Linda), Wauwatosa, WI, five grandchildren Sarah Moga (Josh), Spencer, WI, Ben Wojcik, Spencer, WI, Justin (Christina) Krutza, Maple Grove, MN, Jordan Krutza, Middleton, WI, Jocelyn Krutza, Stevens Point, two step grandchildren Amy(Jason) Melik, Oak Creek, WI, Abby Stepaniak, Wauwatosa, WI, six great grandchildren. Three brothers, Eugene, Gregory, James (Carol) Krutza.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Pauline and Gertrude, son Michael and his daughter, Joan Wojcik (Leo).
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Lawrence's name will be established at a later date.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peters Catholic Church, 800 4th Ave, Stevens Point at 10:30 a.m Saturday, October 17, 2020 with Rev Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Visitation will be at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, from 4 p.m. to 6 p. m., on Friday, October 16, 2020, with a Rosary at 6 p. m. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and at Church. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com