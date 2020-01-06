Services
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
(715) 335-4300
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence M. "Lorry" Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence M. "Lorry" Cook Obituary
Lawrence M. "Lorry" Cook

Plover - Lawrence M. "Lorry" Cook, age 86, of Plover, formerly of Hancock, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living.

He was born April 6, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Lawrence J. and Anastasia (Nettie) (Stance) Cook. He married Jane M. Noe on September 1, 1964 in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2007.

Lorry was a well-known home builder for many years. He moved to the Hancock area in the late 1960's where he continued his passion of building homes. Lorry was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time outdoors hunting and enjoying nature. He was a member of the Greenwood Rod and Gun Club in Hancock.

He is survived by his three children, Sharon Cook, Nekoosa , John Cook, Green Bay and Stephanie Ebben, Plover; further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, cnieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and stepson Tim Ryan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of services at the funeral home. The Stahl Funeral Home of Plainfield is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your condolences or a special message with Lorry's family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -