|
|
Lawrence M. "Lorry" Cook
Plover - Lawrence M. "Lorry" Cook, age 86, of Plover, formerly of Hancock, passed away peacefully, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living.
He was born April 6, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Lawrence J. and Anastasia (Nettie) (Stance) Cook. He married Jane M. Noe on September 1, 1964 in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2007.
Lorry was a well-known home builder for many years. He moved to the Hancock area in the late 1960's where he continued his passion of building homes. Lorry was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time outdoors hunting and enjoying nature. He was a member of the Greenwood Rod and Gun Club in Hancock.
He is survived by his three children, Sharon Cook, Nekoosa , John Cook, Green Bay and Stephanie Ebben, Plover; further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, cnieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and stepson Tim Ryan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of services at the funeral home. The Stahl Funeral Home of Plainfield is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your condolences or a special message with Lorry's family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020