|
|
Lawrence Steve Yach
Stevens Point - Lawrence Steve Yach age 81 of Stevens Point passed away February 18, 2020 at North Ridge Assisted Living where he resided the past 5 years. Lawrence was born April 10,1938 in Galloway, the son of the late Nick and Julia (Firkus) Yach. Lawrence attended local schools served in the National Guard and Army Reserves serving in the Berlin Crisis. He worked at the Stevens Point Brewery as a deliveryman for many years. He was a handyman, who enjoyed woodworking.
Lawrence is survived by: Daughters Deb (Dan) Liedtke, Shelly (Dale) Feltz, and Jacci Hintz (Mike Riese) six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Sisters Elsie Hudy and Marie (Jim) Garbrecht, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Steve and three sisters Grace, Clara and Francis.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020