Lawrence "Larry" Wolosek
Lawrence "Larry" Wolosek

Plover - Lawrence "Larry" A. Wolosek, 83, of Plover, died Sunday November 15, 2020, at Willow Brooke Senior Living in Stevens Point. He was under the care of Heartland Hospice. Lawrence was born on October 9, 1937, in Plover. He was the son of the late Peter and Verona (Klopotek) Wolosek. He attended local schools. His marriage to Jenny Bednarczyk took place on January 2, 1960, they later divorced. His marriage to Cleo Lloyd took place on November 12, 1986, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church Plover. After the marriage the couple settled in Plover. His wife Cleo preceded him in death on April 12, 2015.

Lawrence worked as a potato peddler throughout Wisconsin. He also worked for John Filtz of Central Builders where he got experience as a mason and then pursued his own business called A-1 Masonry for 35 years until his retirement.

He was a member of the Golden Sands Home Builders Association.

He enjoyed, fishing, hunting, camping, playing poker and vacationing in Florida.

Survivors include his children; Laurie (Dan) Kawlewski of Plainfield and Larry (Patti) Wolosek of Stevens Point. Grandchildren; Eric (Terry), Kelly (Kevin), Larry (Ashlee), Kristina and Lisa.

Step-Children; James (Patti) Lloyd, Judy (Mike) Kingston, Debbie (Glen) Slowinski, Don (Sharon) Lloyd, Wayne Lloyd, Brenda (Kurt) Adamski. Brother, Clifford (Linda) Wolosek of Kenosha. Sister, Sandi (Bill) Smith of Clintonville. Also survived by, Great-Grandchildren, Step-Grandchildren, Step-Great-Grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Chet.

A special thank you to nurse Lisa from Hartland Hospice, for her special care of Dad.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday November 18, 2020, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center Plover is honored to be serving the family. Masks will be required at church. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
