Lea Anne Johnson
Stevens Point - Lea Anne Johnson, age 71, of Stevens Point, passed away with her family at her side on Saturday morning January 18, 2020 following years of heart and lung illness.
Friends and family will gather to share memories in honor of Lea Anne from 4:00 - 5:00 PM on Friday January 24, 2020 at the Plover/Shuda Funeral Home: 2400 Plover Road. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established at a later date.
Lea Anne was born July 18, 1948 in Rice Lake, the daughter of George Hackey and Ruth (Hackey) Nerlien. She was proud of her Native American heritage and tribal enrollment in the Nett Lake, MN band of Ojibwe, where her father grew up. She moved with family to the Rosholt area, graduated from Rosholt High School in 1966, and took great joy in helping to organize subsequent class reunions. Lea Anne married Darrell Johnson in 1967 (later divorced), settled in Stevens Point, and had her beloved daughter Melony. Lea Anne went on to earn her associate degree in accounting and worked for several local businesses over the years as a bookkeeper and office manager until her retirement in 2010. In her free time she enjoyed playing marbles, crafting, having laughs and a beer with friends, rooting for the Vikings (or any team playing against the Packers), and most of all, spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter: Melony Johnson, Plover; her two grandchildren: Nathan and Autumn Holleran, both of Plover; her brother Kevin Nerlien, Amherst Jct. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. The family wishes to thank all the kind, compassionate providers, caregivers, and social workers who cared for Lea Anne during her journey.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020