Leanne "Sis Parmeter" Sanks
Manitowish Waters - Leanne "Sis Parmeter" Sanks age 84, of Manitowish Waters, passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020, after a courageous six year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and under the care of Ascension Ministry Hospice.
Private burial will be at Restlawn Cemetery in the Town of Grand Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. A memorial in lieu of flowers will be established in Leanne's name for Ascension Ministry Hospice of Arbor Vitae.
Leanne was born September 18, 1935 in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Walter and Genevieve (Duffy) Parmeter. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954, then attended Spencerian College of Milwaukee. Leanne married the love of her life Joe Sanks of Stevens Point in 1956. The couple settled in Stevens Point, and Lee worked for Dr. Nelson in WI Rapids and for Hardware Mutual Ins until 1959, when they moved to Janesville. The couple were members of the Elks Club and the Janesville Country Club, they enjoyed many years in Janesville, until retiring in 1997 when they moved to Manitowish Waters. Lee enjoyed golfing, swimming, water skiing, boating and snowmobiling.
Leanne is survived by her husband of 63 years Joe P Sanks; their Son, Joe L Sanks of Janesville; two daughters, Lisa (Mark) Schueler of New Berlin and Sherry Nyborg of Fort Wayne, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Jean.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2020