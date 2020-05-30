Leanne Sanks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leanne Sanks

Manitowish Waters - Leanne "Sis Parmeter" Sanks age 84, of Manitowish Waters, passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the Plover/Shuda Funeral Home: 2400 Plover Road Plover, WI. A memorial in lieu of flowers will be established in Leanne's name for Ascension Ministry Hospice of Arbor Vitae.

Leanne is survived by her husband of 64 years Joe P. Sanks; their Son, Joe L. Sanks of Janesville; two daughters, Lisa (Mark) Schueler of New Berlin and Sherry Nyborg of Fort Wayne, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Jean.

Online Condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 30 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plover Shuda Funeral Home
2400 Plover Rd
Plover, WI 54467
(715) 344-2023
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved