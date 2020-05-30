Leanne Sanks
Manitowish Waters - Leanne "Sis Parmeter" Sanks age 84, of Manitowish Waters, passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at the Plover/Shuda Funeral Home: 2400 Plover Road Plover, WI. A memorial in lieu of flowers will be established in Leanne's name for Ascension Ministry Hospice of Arbor Vitae.
Leanne is survived by her husband of 64 years Joe P. Sanks; their Son, Joe L. Sanks of Janesville; two daughters, Lisa (Mark) Schueler of New Berlin and Sherry Nyborg of Fort Wayne, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Jean.
