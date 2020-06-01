Lee Wayne Wagner
Rosholt - Lee Wayne Wagner age 61, of Rosholt passed away after a long battle with health issues at his home on May 28, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service for Lee Wayne will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley Street Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from Noon Saturday until the time of services at the funeral chapel.
Lee Wayne was born June 15, 1958 in Waupaca, the son of Eugene and Arlene (Berge) Wagner. After attending Rosholt schools, Lee Wayne began a career in construction his life long passion. He worked for a number of construction firms over the years and ran his own for a period of time. Lee Wayne worked at Foresight Construction for over 20 years and finished his career with P.G.A., and retired due to ill health. Lee Wayne married his high school sweetheart, the summer after graduation, Debra Garski on August 19, 1978 at St Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. The couple settled in Rosholt and raised their family. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, attending Hodag Country Fest, and loved spending time with family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events.
He is survived by his wife Debra and their children: Brad (Jamie) Wagner, Kronenwetter. Their children: Brantlee and Brie. Ryan Wagner, Rosholt. His mother Arlene; his brother Gary (Jill) Wagner, Rosholt. Their children: Cindy and Brandon. Sister-in-law: Lori Wagner, Rosholt; her son Mathew (Liz) Wagner, Rosholt; and their son Callan. Lee Wayne is also survived by his large extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father Eugene and his brother Richard.
Lee Wayne's family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to Valerie Wierzba for her help, and also to the P.G.A. Construction family for all they are doing and their continued support of the family.
