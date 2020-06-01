Lee Wayne Wagner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Wayne Wagner

Rosholt - Lee Wayne Wagner age 61, of Rosholt passed away after a long battle with health issues at his home on May 28, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service for Lee Wayne will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley Street Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from Noon Saturday until the time of services at the funeral chapel.

Lee Wayne was born June 15, 1958 in Waupaca, the son of Eugene and Arlene (Berge) Wagner. After attending Rosholt schools, Lee Wayne began a career in construction his life long passion. He worked for a number of construction firms over the years and ran his own for a period of time. Lee Wayne worked at Foresight Construction for over 20 years and finished his career with P.G.A., and retired due to ill health. Lee Wayne married his high school sweetheart, the summer after graduation, Debra Garski on August 19, 1978 at St Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. The couple settled in Rosholt and raised their family. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, attending Hodag Country Fest, and loved spending time with family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their events.

He is survived by his wife Debra and their children: Brad (Jamie) Wagner, Kronenwetter. Their children: Brantlee and Brie. Ryan Wagner, Rosholt. His mother Arlene; his brother Gary (Jill) Wagner, Rosholt. Their children: Cindy and Brandon. Sister-in-law: Lori Wagner, Rosholt; her son Mathew (Liz) Wagner, Rosholt; and their son Callan. Lee Wayne is also survived by his large extended family.

He is preceded in death by his father Eugene and his brother Richard.

Lee Wayne's family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to Valerie Wierzba for her help, and also to the P.G.A. Construction family for all they are doing and their continued support of the family.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved