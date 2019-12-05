|
|
Leonard F. "Lenny" Piekarski
Plover - Leonard F. "Lenny" Piekarski, age 77, passed away peacefully, Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019 at St. Claire Hospital, Weston.
He was born November 23, 1942 in Knowlton, the son of Frank and Mae Francis (Williams) Piekarski. He married Rosemary H. Kellogg on December 21, 1963 in Big Flats.
Leonard owned and operated his own beef farm for several years. He was a kind and gentle man that enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rosemary H. Piekarski, Plover; special friends, Roxanne Mills and Brian Nigh and family; one brother and one sister; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. A time of memory sharing will be held at 11:00 a.m. The Stahl Funeral Home of Plainfield is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share your condolences with Lenny's family at www.stahlfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019