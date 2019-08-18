Services
Leonard R. Wisinski Obituary
Leonard R. Wisinski

Stevens Point - Leonard Robert Wisinski, age 69, of Stevens Point passed away from a 7 year courageous battle of Myelodysplastic Syndrome at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital - Weston, surrounded by his loving family.

Family and friends may gather to celebrate Leonard's life from 12:00PM-3:00PM on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at North Point Pub - 348 2nd St N., Stevens Point. Shuda Funeral Services is assisting the family.

Leonard was born in Stevens Point on January 18, 1950, the son of Alois and Margaret (Wojtalewicz) Wisinski. He attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1968. On June 20, 1970, Leonard married his sweetheart Dorothy Wojtalewicz in Stevens Point. Leonard worked at the Whiting/River Division Paper Mill as a ground wood operator until he retired in February 2011.

Leonard was a classic car enthusiast and enjoyed restoring classic cars. He shared his passion with his two sons Jim and Jason. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending car shows. Leonard loved traveling with his wife to Maui, he was able to enjoy numerous trips there with his wife. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Leonard is survived by his wife: Dorothy, 2 sons: Jim (Sarah) Wisinski, Custer; and Jason (Kirbi) Wisinski, Scandinavia; 7 grandchildren: Justin, Trevor, Parker Mollie, Remington, Allison, and Clyde; 5 siblings: Gladys (Clarence) Pampuch, Stevens Point; Irene Skiba, Mukilteo, WA; Mary Ann (Cliff) Pflugradt, Stevens Point; Ernest (Mary) Wisinski, Stevens Point; and Donald (Kathy) Wisinski, Stevens Point.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Chester Wisinski, and sister Terry Yenter.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
