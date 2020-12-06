Leonard (Bucky) Rybarczyk
Stevens Point - Leonard (Bucky) L. Rybarczyk, 88, of Stevens Point, died Saturday December 5, 2020, at his home with family by his side. He was under the care of Ascension Home Hospice. Leonard was born on July 18, 1932, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Anton and Dorothy (Cryan) Rybarczyk. He attended local schools. His marriage to Mildred Pflugradt took place on July 26, 1952 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Leonard at worked Vetters Mfg., UWSP, Consolidated Papers, and Stevens Point Parks Dept. He enjoyed going hunting with his sons, fishing, and spending time with his family Survivors include his wife Mildred of Stevens Point. Children: Three sons: Rick (special friend Denise) Rybarczyk, Randall (special friend Faith) Rybarczyk, and Timothy (special friend Cherie) Rybarczyk. Three daughters: Bonita (Kevin) Ponto, Diana (Jeff) Sager, and Brenda (Rick) Bella. Eleven Grandchildren: Jennifer Kaminski, Chad Kaminski, Carly (Ryan) Sager Dallmon, Carrie (Ryan) Kastanek, Crystal (Jeff) Blaes, Rebecca (Carl) Kluck , Cory Rybarczyk, Jason (Tonya Thompson) Rozak, Justin Berry, Dylan Suchocki, and Austin Rybarczyk. Eleven Great-Grandchildren: Kendra, Chloe, Lincoln, Ruby, Penny, Zachery, Devon, Kaylee, Harper, Carter, and Bentley. Also survived by a brother, James (Kathy)Rybarczyk, sister Delores (Val) Glodowski, and sister in-law Lois Pflugradt, He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Alfred, Ervin, sisters Theresa Ziaya, Esther Ziaya, Florence Kedrowski, Eleanor Gages, grandson Ryan Kaminski, daughter in-law Karen Rybarczyk, and brother in-law George Pflugradt. The family would like to thank Mary, Patti, and Ellen from Ascension Home Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30a.m. on Wednesday December 9, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam will officiate. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15a.m. at the Pisarski Funeral Home Stevens Point. Due to the Covid-19, the family asks that anyone attending the funeral should wear a mask and keep social distance. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com