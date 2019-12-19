|
Leone E. Weller
Stevens Point - Leone Ernestine Weller, age 91, of Stevens Point, WI was called from this life on December 18, 2019.
Leone was born to the late Joseph F. and Regina (Hirzy) Hein in Stevens Point, WI on September 21, 1928. She was named after her godmother, opera diva Ernestine Schumann-Heink. Leone grew up in Stevens Point, attended local grade schools, graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1946, and graduated from Central State Teachers College in 1949 with a B.S. in Education.
She married Willett Patrick Weller in 1949 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stevens Point, WI.
Leone taught elementary education in Waukesha, WI, San Diego, CA, North Stonington, CT, Farmington, MI, and in Stevens Point at St. Stephen Catholic School.
She loved her career as an educator and working with children. A highlight of her teaching career was helping to develop and teach the first kindergarten program in the North Stonington school system in 1966 and to be selected for inclusion into the "Who's Who Among America's Teachers" in 1990. Leone was also proud and honored to have continued graduate work; and to teach the Catholic Christian doctrine in Michigan and Stevens Point.
Leone will be remembered for the devotion to her faith and excitement for teaching. Her family was extremely important to her, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed remaining active in life, was affiliated with the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of America, Eucharistic Ministry, and the group called Wine, Women, and Worship. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, reading, crocheting, hosting garage sales, and she especially enjoyed sunsets at the lake with her family.
Survivors include her children Willett "Pat" Weller II , Karen (Thain) Jones, Mark (Kathy) Weller, Thomas (Mary) Weller, and Anne Cuomo; grandchildren Nova, Brendan, Keely (Tony), Trefor, Kara, Jenna, and Christopher; great grandchildren Daia, Kellan, and Quinlan; and extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Willett Patrick Weller; siblings Joseph Hein, Donn Hein, and Betty Zuege; and granddaughter Kinley Jones.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Rev. Jeffrey Hennes presiding. A time of visitation will precede from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow Funeral Mass in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery.
