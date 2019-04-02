Leone V. Przybylski



Stevens Point - Leone V. (Rogoski) Przybylski, 87, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of March 30th, 2019 at the Portage County Health Care Facility in Stevens Point. Her final moments were spent surrounded by her loving children and family.



Leone was born in Stevens Point, WI, to the late Joseph and Mary (Pliska) Rogoski on June 28th, 1931. She attended St. Peter's Elementary School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School. She married Robert Przybylski, of Stevens Point, on April 12th, 1958, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Her husband Robert preceded her in death on February 23, 1996.



She was a homemaker and selflessly devoted herself to her family. Leone was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church Rosary Society Rose 15 for many years and lived her life guided by faith. She loved to bake, listen to Polkas, tend to her flowers and yard, and avidly supported the activities of her children and grandchildren. Her witty humor, loving heart and generous spirit will live forever in the memories of those she touched. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in Leone's name will be established at a later date.



Leone is preceded in death by her husband Robert Przybylski, her parents Mary and Joseph Rogoski; her siblings Clement (Helen) Rogoski, Helen (Humphrey) Zagzebski, Susan (Stanley) Adams, Martha (Louis) Knutson, Evelyn (Morris) Staniforth, Theresa (George) Pfiffner and Marion (Robert) Olski; and her son-in-law Bill Klismith.



Leone is survived by her three children, Nancy (Russ) Check, John (Colleen) Przybylski, Thomas (Deborah) Przybylski; six grandchildren, Joe Klismith, Jason (Beth) Klismith, Molly Przybylski (Clint Jennings), Sarah Przybylski, LeeAnn Przybylski and Lindsey Przybylski; four great-grandchildren, Kylie Klismith, Kaitlyn Klismith, Abigail Klismith and Breanne Klismith; brothers-in-law Robert Olski and Donald (Patricia) Prebs; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to the Ascension Hospice group and to the staff at the Portage County Health Care Center. Your compassion was evident in the care you provided, and our family will be forever grateful for your kindness and service.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Private Family burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. Thursday morning at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peters Church until the time for mass. There will be a parish Rosary at 9:30 A.M. Thursday morning. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.