Whiting - LeRoy Lawrence Hainzlsperger age 89 died April 3, 2019 at his home with family by his side. LeRoy was born December 23, 1929 at his family farm in Unity, Wisconsin to John and Stella (Noll) Hainzlsperger. He was the seventh of ten children. LeRoy grew up on the farm, attending a one room school and helping at home. He married Marthel F. Scheel August 19, 1950. They were married 66 years when Marthel (Muff) passed away January 9, 2017.



At the age of 15 he started driving truck and loved anything with wheels. LeRoy carried on with his trucking even while serving his country. He was drafted into the United States Army May 24, 1951 and served in the 4th Infantry APO 731. He was stationed in Fairbanks, Territory of Alaska and then was transferred to the USAR May 3, 1953. He was honorably discharged November 21, 1956. He worked for several trucking companies through the years and retired from Ruan Transport in 1993. He took his job seriously and with pride, participating in State and National Truck Rodeos where he won several competitions in Tanks, Flat bed and Twin trailers. He was named Driver of the Year in 1983 by the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association. LeRoy also helped to train fellow drivers for the competition. He logged over a Million miles in his career.



LeRoy was a big fan of Nascar after he retired and loved collector cars. He took his Ford Galaxy out to the Iola car show and shared his time there with grandkids. After all those years on the road he enjoyed a simple life, sticking close to home spending time with his family. LeRoy was a loving dad and grandpa and was a strong and fair man. His family and friends knew he would be there for them if they needed anything. He was the rock they could all cling to when things were bad and the first one to smile and hug when things were better.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Plover Funeral Home, 2400 Plover Rd., Plover, WI. Friends and family will gather for visitation from 12:00 a.m. to 1:45 pm. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, Pastor Ben Sheets will officiate. Full Military Honors will be held following the service at the funeral home.



LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Stella, his wife Marthel, brothers, John, Harold, Ervin and Raymond, sisters Florence and Viola.



LeRoy is survived by his children Rhonda Hainzlsperger, Clark (Debbie) Hainzlsperger, Kaye (Rick) Niemi, Grandchildren, Jason (Kami) Hedrington, Nicole (James) Burgess, Danielle Buelow, Jacob (Shannon) Hainzlsperger, Jessie (Andrew) Zuge, Nathan (Tama) Niemi, Blake, Wade and Clay Niemi along with 14 beautiful great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandsons. He is also survived by a brother Joseph and sisters Eleanor and Virgina.



The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the care and support we received with LeRoy's care.



