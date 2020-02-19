|
Leroy S. Eckendorf
Stevens Point - Leroy S. Eckendorf, age 79 of Stevens Point passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Tuesday, February 18th, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1940 in the township of Sharon, WI; son of Stanley and Cecelia (Ziolkowski) Eckendorf. He graduated from Rosholt high school in 1958. On 8/27/1960, he married Ruth (Konkol) at Sacred Heart church in Polonia, WI. He was married for 28 years before divorcing. He was also married to Josephine for almost 20 years before divorcing in 2017.
Leroy worked briefly in the trucking and masonry businesses before working at Vetter's/SNE Corporation until his retirement after 47 years. After he retired, he worked part time at East Bay (Wausau) and Monogram Corp (Plover).
In his youth, he enjoyed playing baseball, horseshoes, various card games and was conversational in speaking polish. He was a gifted singer and enjoyed singing in choirs; he sang on a Polish Christmas album produced by the Bevent/Custer Choir group in the 1970's. Most recently, he was a member of the Choraleers, a traveling choir group that included some songs in polish.
Leroy is survived by; two sons, Gerald (Annette) Eckendorf, Stevens Point and Mark (Jane) Eckendorf, Custer; two daughters, Brenda (Robert Castro) Eckendorf, Watertown, and Linda (Doug) Klesmith, Wisconsin Rapids; 9 grandchildren, Sarah Eckendorf, LuCreca Klesmith, Calvin Klesmith, Miranda (Ryan) Yenter, Nevin, Marshall, Jenna, Mitchell and Sarah Mlodik; ten great grandchildren; siblings, Betty Jane (Ralph) Groshek; Diane Myska; Germaine (Joe) Moser; Darlene (Mike) Kuehl; Doris Ostrowski; Richard (Elaine) Eckendorf; Joan O'Neil; and numerous other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by; his parents; his brother, Ernest Eckendorf and his sister, Nancy (Conrad) Groshek.
A memorial service will be held at Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, WI. at 11:00AM on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Private family burial will be at a later date. A visitation will be at the Funeral Home from 9-11AM.
Those individuals wishing to make a memorial contribution in Leroy's name are encouraged to do so to either the family or to the donor's choice.
