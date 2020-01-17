|
|
Leroy Wipperfurth
Wisconsin Rapids - Leroy Wipperfurth, age 66 of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Lee was born on February 20, 1953 in Madison, WI to Henry Cross and Shirley Wipperfurth. Lee was employed by Boilermakers Local Union 107 for 40 years. His interests included spending time with family and friends on his land camping along with playing cards, cribbage, fishing, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife Linda Golla Wipperfurth, children, Michelle Wipperfurth, Steven (Melissa) Wipperfurth, Jennifer (Kenny) Romani, Mike Golla; grandchildren Cassandra (Shane) Haak, Aubrey (Justin) Derezinskis, Kyla Cooper, Blake & Lexi Wipperfurth, Riley & Hannah Golla, Raianna Shearier, Ashley & Taylor Romani. Great grandchildren, Aria Collins and Hayden Derezinskis. Sisters, Bev Linenberg, Sharon (Myron) Hartman, Louise (John) Reavenscroft, Linda (Skip) Hanson, Diane Nation, Sandy (Greg) Siegler. Brothers John (Peg) Cross, Clifford (Dorothy) Cross. Other family member, Justin (Trisha) Nelson, Brittany Karis along with many nieces/nephews and close friends.
He is preceded in death by parents Henry Cross, Shirley Wipperfurth. His sister Barb Peck, brother's Donald Cross, Robert Cross and brother-in-law Gary Linenberg.
A celebration of Leroy's life will be held at Ponderosa Pines on March 7, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm for family and 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm family and friends.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society of Wisconsin Rapids is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.HonorOne.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020