Leslie J. Schultz
Waupaca - Leslie James Schultz, age 80, of Waupaca passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. Les was born on February 7, 1939, in Two Rivers, WI, the son of Louis Schultz and Lois (Runge) Schultz. Les graduated from Kaukauna High School in 1957. He played football at St. Norbert College and received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Norbert in 1961.
While attending St. Norbert Les met his future wife Mary Ellen Bins. They were married in Marinette, WI on August 26, 1961.
Les started his teaching and coaching career at Madonna High School in Mauston, WI. In the fall of 1966 Les started teaching at Amherst High School, where he spent the remainder of his teaching career. Les coached a number of sports at Amherst serving as head football coach from 1966-1978. He also served as Athletic Director and officiated football after leaving coaching.
Les had creative interests outside of sports. He enjoyed singing and performed in musicals at St. Norbert. Les starred as Tevye in the Tomorrow River Community Theater production of "Fiddler on the Roof." He sang with the Stevens Point Barbershop Chorus. While with the Barbershoppers Les and Mary Ellen participated in two tours, one to Europe and the other to the British Isles. Les also served as cantor at St. James Parish in Amherst, WI and sang with the choir and cantored at St. Mary of the Lakes Parish in Lakewood, WI.
Les was also known for his wood crafts. He and Mary Ellen attended many craft shows in their retirement selling Les' scroll saw fretwork pieces. In more recent years Les assisted New View Industries in Gillette, WI painting barn quilts and branched his craft business away from woodworking to painting garage quilts.
Les is survived by his four children Frances, Middleton, WI, Mark, Oxnard, CA, Lois (Lowie), Merrill, WI and Chris, Waupaca, WI; his two beautiful granddaughters Claire and Grace who were a source of much pride, adoration and love; and his sister Jane (Tom) Barta, Cedarburg, WI. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Mary Ellen, his parents, his brother John Schultz and his sister Mary Lou Schultz.
A visitation will be held in the chapel at Bethany Home, 1226 Berlin Street, Waupaca, WI 54981 on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:30 AM -11:00 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM. A celebration of Les' life will be held at Simpson's Restaurant, 222 S Main St., Waupaca, WI 54891 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. Given Les' involvement with and love of sports, those attending are asked to wear their favorite team attire.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made in Les' name to The Falcon Pride Project http://www.falcon-pride.com or Amherst Athletic Complex, Tomorrow River School District, Attn: Mike Toelle - Falcon Pride, 357 N. Main St., Amherst, WI 54406.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 10, 2019