Wausau - Leslie Wetmore, 93, of Wausau passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Our House Senior Living.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Reverend Steve Vaudt will officiate. Full military honors will be conducted by VFW Burns Post #388. Burial will take place at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Coloma. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Because we care about family and friends, facemasks are highly encouraged and social distancing will be observed.
For those wishing to view Friday's services via live stream, please go to the bottom of Les's obituary at helke.com. Livestreaming will begin at 1:50 p.m
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Rd. Wausau, 54403.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 9, 2020.