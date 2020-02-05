|
|
Rev. Lester Bach O.F.M., Cap.
Appleton, Wisconsin - Lester Bach, Capuchin friar and priest, died on 2 February, at the age of 88.
Fr. Lester was born on 15 October, 1931 in Sherry, WI, the son of the late Frank and Amelia (née Long) Bach. He was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1949, perpetually professed in 1953, and ordained in 1957.
For most of his religious life, Lester was involved in ministry to the Secular Franciscan Order. He was also involved in formation ministry in the 1960s, as well as the preaching ministry beginning in the 1970s. His ministries took him to Huntington and Crown Point, IN, Saginaw, MI, Madison and Marathon, WI and Chicago, IL. Lester would have celebrated 70 years of religious life this summer.
Lester is survived by his sister, Anna R. Gillis of Stevens Point, WI, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for more than 70 years.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Clarence (Virginia) Bach, Vernon "Jim" (Edna) Bach and Florence (Wesley) Fritz; brother-in-law, Henry Gillis.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Fr. Lester will be celebrated at 10 AM on 10 February, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 404 W. Lawrence St., Appleton, WI 54911. Visitation will be held from 9 AM to the time of mass. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mt. Calvary, WI at a later date.
To leave a special message or condolences, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020