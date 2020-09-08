L.I. Pete Morgan
Almond - L.I. Pete Morgan, age 79, of Almond, passed away unexpectedly on Monday September 7, 2020 at home.
Pete was born November 29, 1940 in Fond du Lac, the son of Lynn I. and Lorraine G. (Buck) Morgan. He married Verona J. Young on May 5, 1979.
Pete grew up in Woodruff where he received his formal education. He later attended UW Stevens Point and received his bachelor's degree in Mathematics Education. Anyone who knew Pete knew that his greatest joy in life was making others happy and helping anyone that he could. Laughter almost always ensued. He will be forever remembered for his love of dogs, especially his therapy dog who would accompany him to the Veterans Home in King, local schools, churches and several other locations. Pete was a member of the Almond United Methodist Church and he also loved his church Grace Community Church in Corpus Christi, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Verona J. Morgan; his children, Tim (Dawn) Morgan, Tom (Kimberly) Morgan, Samantha Morgan, Grant Holderman, Brent (Dawn) Holderman, Jeanne (Kenneth) Doubek, Michael (significant other, Amy) Holderman; his 14 grandchildren, Rhen (Mallory), Erica (Dan), Amber, Dylan (Roger), Alayna, Kelsey, Bryce, Brenna, Zack, Maddy, Manning, Finnegan, Gavin and Erica; his great grandchildren, Ryker, Evelyn and Clara; his sister, Jean Doubek; special nieces, Kim and her daughter, Lorelei; further survived by other relatives and many special friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center, N7452 State Road 21/73 Wautoma. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until the time of services. Due to COVID 19, the family is requesting all guests to wear masks. Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers a memorial in Pete's name has been established.