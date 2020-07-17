Lillian M. Cisewski
Stevens Point - Lillian Cisewski, age 85, of Stevens Point, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence. Lillian was born on April 13, 1935 in Rudolph, WI. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Eron) Flaig. She attended Rudolph High School.
Her marriage to Jerome Cisewski took place on November 13, 1954 at St. Phillip Catholic Church in Rudolph; after the marriage, the couple settled in Stevens Point.
Lillian worked for Sentry Insurance, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of St. Stephens Catholic Church and was involved in volunteer work.
She enjoyed card playing and winning, gambling into the wee hours of the morning, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her son, Daniel (Laurie) Cisewski of Stevens Point, daughter, Lori (Chris) Zwicke of Plover, and daughter-in-law Julie Cisewski of Stevens Point.
Also survived by sister Dorothy (Vince) Polum. Grandchildren, Josh (Sarah), Christopher, Justin, Kyle and Shane. Great-grandchildren, Aiden, Aubrey, Hailee and Sophia. Step-granddaughter, Samantha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerome "Jerry", son Rick, and brothers Hank Flaig and Paul Flaig Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church 1401 Clark Street, Stevens Point with Rev. Jeffrey W. Hennes officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Visitation on Monday, July 20th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, concluding with a parish rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. St. Stephens Parish also requests that masks and social distancing be observed if you plan on attending the funeral mass.
