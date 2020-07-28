Lillian Mott
Stevens Point - Lillian B. Mott, age 84, of Stevens Point, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at her home. She was under the care of her family and Ascension at home hospice. Lillian was born on July 16, 1936 in Stevens Point, WI.She is the daughter of the late John and Mary (Lepinski) Stanchik.
She was married to Alex Makuski in Stevens Point and he later passed away. Her marriage to Milton Mott took place on May 30, 1989 and he survives. She was employed as a CNA for St. Michaels hospital and St. Joseph Convent. She was 49-year member of the St. Peter rosary society.
She enjoyed flowers, birds, her pets and especially spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers memorials in her name to the Portage County Humane Society would be appreciated
She is survived by her husband Milton, one daughter; Sharon (Arthur) Barber of Stevens Point. One step-son; Roger Mott of NC and one granddaughter; Molly Mott of VA.
The family would like to thank Ascension St. Michaels Hospital and Hospice along with Aspirus clinic and staff for all their wonderful care of Lillian.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 1:00 PM on Friday July 31, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will take place at the Guardian Angel cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until 12:45 at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed. St. Peter's Parish also requests that masks and social distancing be observed if you plan on attending the funeral mass.