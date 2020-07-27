Linda A. Cook
Plover - Linda Ann Cook (Née Hansen) died peacefully at home on July 25th, 2020 in Plover, WI at the age of 67. Linda is survived by her husband Jay Cook, son Steven Cook, daughter-in-law Cindy Reyes, sisters-in-law Sue Hansen, and Joleen Davison (Harley), nieces and nephews Kjersten Busse (Erik), Chris Hansen (Nadya), David Williams (Quinn), Aaron Williams (Kelly), Meg Schwetz, Matthew Schwetz, and six grand nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Myra Hansen, brother Stephen Hansen, and sister Diane Hansen Fuller.
Linda was born on June 26th, 1953 in Madison, Wisconsin to Henry and Myra Hansen. At a young age, her family moved to Stevens Point, Wisconsin community where she resided for most of her life. Linda is a graduate of Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) and earned her Bachelor's and Master's in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP). Linda taught regionally at the Junior and Senior High School levels, specializing in learning disabilities within the Stevens Point, Nekoosa, and Almond school districts. Linda subsequently served as Education Director at Sylvan Learning Center for seven years prior to retirement. Linda had a love for art and photography which she enjoyed sharing with her friends.
Linda was a strong advocate for cancer treatment and awareness. She founded a non-profit named Project Embrace which supported cancer patients in the community. This effort also led to a close collaboration with the UWSP Women's Basketball Team and coach Shirley Egner to help raise funds and awareness for Project Embrace. She served on the advisory committee that established the Breast Care Center at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital. In addition, she was involved in advocacy and research efforts at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer and the Metastatic Breast Cancer Project at the Broad Institute, as well as several online forums and communities.
Linda wished a special thank you, to her medical care teams at Aspirus Regional Cancer Center and Hospice Services for exemplary care. Donations in memorial of Linda may be made to the UW-Madison Foundation 'More for Stage IV Fund - 112900083' at https://tinyurl.com/yx9xsj4k
. Respecting Linda's wishes and current safety concerns regarding COVID-19, there will only be a private family service held at a future date.
