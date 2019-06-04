|
Linda Kay Isherwood
Hudson - Linda Kay Isherwood, 74, formerly of Plover, died June 1, 2019, from complications of chronic lung disease.
Linda was born April 29, 1945, in Madison to the late Elmer and Marie (Paull) Cullen. She grew up on the family dairy farm in Ridgeway and graduated from Dodgeville High School. She attended Madison Business College before moving to Plover where she worked at Hardware Mutual Insurance and the Rice Clinic. For 30 years, she worked alongside her husband's family on the Isherwood potato farm. Later in life, she worked as a front desk clerk for the Elizabeth Inn in Plover.
Linda married Robert Isherwood on October 21, 1967, in Ridgeway. He died October 20, 2004. She enjoyed her home in Plover that they remodeled and made their own together.
Linda was a faithful member of the Buena Vista United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, prepared and mimeographed the weekly bulletin and was a Women's Circle member for many years. Later, she became a member of the River Falls United Methodist Church. She enjoyed staying connected to friends and family, golfing, cross-stitching, collecting cardinals, playing Scrabble and Words with Friends, playing cards, baking and cooking. She was known for her baked beans and always having a full cookie jar.
She struggled with many health issues for the past 31 years, but always carried an attitude of determination, survival and joy. Linda will be remembered for her ability to transform a stranger into a friend. Her care and compassion were evident to everyone she met. In 2016, she moved to Hudson and enjoyed senior living at Wintergreen Apartments and later at Pine Ridge Assisted Living.
Linda is survived by her son, Euge (John Weihing) Isherwood of River Falls, her daughter Dr. Leeanne (Robert) Klum, of Viroqua and their children Vincent, Alexander and Francesca. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Shirley Everson) Cullen of Ridgeway; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Don and Lynn Isherwood of Plover, Gary and Roni Isherwood of Plover, Gerald Menzel; and many nieces, nephews, and great friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her former husband; her sister, Betty (and Harold) Hahn; nephew, Dan Hahn; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Cullen and Patricia Menzel; her in-laws, Florence and Raymond Isherwood; her step-mother, Mary Cullen; and her infant brother, Jack.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, at River Falls United Methodist Church, 127 S Second St, at 6 pm, followed by a light supper and a time for fellowship. On Saturday, June 8, 2019, a service of joy and remembrance will be held at 11 am at Sky Club Restaurant, 2202 Post Rd, Plover, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and a lunch will follow. Burial will follow the lunch at Liberty Corners Cemetery in Buena Vista. The family greatly appreciates Rev. Amy DeLong for officiating and being along with us on the journey of our mother's passing. Although the family appreciates flowers, due to the complications of two services in distant cities, we request that memorials be given to honor Linda instead. Contributions to the Buena Vista United Methodist Church, or to the River Falls United Methodist Church Visual Arts Fund, or to the charity of the giver's choice is preferred.
Our family and our mother wish to express our gratitude to the wonderful staff at Wintergreen Senior Apartments, Red Oak Physical Therapy, and Pine Ridge Assisted Living. We are also grateful to the many doctors, nurses and caregivers that have assisted her over the years, too numerous to mention.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 4, 2019