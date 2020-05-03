|
|
Linda M. Jensen
Stevens Point - Linda (Marlene) Jensen -
Formerly of Stevens Point, WI now of Jackson, WI -- passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon, April 28, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, after a difficult battle with recent illnesses.
Linda was born December 30, 1951 in Stevens Point, daughter of the late Leonard and Evelyn (Kluk) Garski. Growing up, Linda attended schools in Stevens Point, to include Maria High School.
Linda worked as a dedicated insurance agent for many years with R&R Insurance Agency in Menominee Falls, where she recently retired. She provided for and created a comfortable life for her children, instilling values of hard work and helping others.
In her younger years, Linda took numerous road trips with her sisters and friends, seeking fun and adventure, an inspiration to her kids. In later years, Linda's hobbies included caring for her beloved miniature Schnauzer, Gabriel (RIP), visiting with friends and family, and continuing to travel with friends and her children, to places like Namibia, Botswana, Mexico, and Hawaii.
Linda is survived by her loving children; son Eric (Paula Ward) Jensen of Minneapolis, MN, and daughter Kristin (Rudi) Pettersen of Seattle, WA. She is also survived by her siblings, Maxine (Daniel) Glodowski, Terry (Teri) Garski, Dale Garski and Tammy (Eric Leibundgut) Garski, and many nieces and nephews and grandpets Adi and Nina.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, and infant brother, Timothy.
Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a small, private Burial committal service will be held at the St. Bronislava Catholic Church Parish Cemetery of Plover.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local humane society chapter or local food bank, in honor of Linda's love of animals and her generosity and care for others first, even before herself.
The Pisarski Funeral Home was honored to be serving the family. Online condolences and information about the donations you've made in Linda's honor, may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 3 to May 7, 2020