Linda M. Rajkowski
Stevens Point - Linda M. Rajkowski
Age 80 of Stevens Point, died Sunday afternoon April 26, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Linda was born August 7, 1939 in Marshfield, WI. She was the daughter of the Frank and Mary (Hamus) Bohman. She married Bernard Rajkowski on August 27, 1960 in Vesper, WI.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in Linda's name will be established at a later date. Linda loved collecting angels, enjoyed shopping and estate sales, doing her own yard work and attending the Sunday Polka music at Rookies with her husband Bernard. She was a devoted member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church Millcreek.
Survivors include her husband Bernard, one son Kurt (Joyce) Rajkowski of Rudolph, one grandson Korey (Brenda) Rajkowski, a granddaughter Kaylee (Tim) Grezinski, and a great grandson Waylon Rajkowski.
Further survived by one sister Lilly Hanson, Brother in laws; Raymond (Germaine) Rajkowski, Phil (Diane) Rajkowski and Robert Steinke, and her sister in law Ann Hughes.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Lucille Aschenbrenner, Luella Winker, Loretta Bohman, Leo Bohman, Lawrence Bohman, LaVern Bohman and Lloyd Bohman. One sister-in-law, Loretta Steinke and a brother-in-law, David Hughes.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to Phyllis Gebert and Helen Worzalla for their loving care and support to our mom.
A private family entombment was held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids. A Celebration of life is being planned in the future. Please check the Pisarski Funeral Home website for future services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneraslhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020