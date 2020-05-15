|
Lisa A. Meier
Plover - Lisa A. Meier: May 10, 1962 - May 13, 2020
Lisa passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home with her family by her side, after living with stage 4 lung cancer for over 2½ years. Lisa was born in Cedar Rapids, IA, to Carl and Marlys Bennett. She attended middle school in Niles, MI and high school in Mequon, WI. She graduated from the University of Minnesota where she earned her Bachelor's degree. There, she met her husband, Dr. Tad Meier. Tad and Lisa resided in Plover for over 29 years, partnering in the ownership of Springville Family Dentistry. Their three children were the greatest joys of Lisa's life. Bennett and his wife Steph live in Boston, Steven and his wife Katie live in Brookfield and Lauren and her fiancé Marina live in Chicago. Tad and Lisa share their home with their beloved dogs, Winston and Rocco. Lisa joins her father Carl, who preceded her in death. In addition to her children and husband, Lisa is also survived by her mother Marlys, her sisters Sue and Sara (Mark), aunts and uncles, and many cousins.
Lisa was a special person, always willing to not only join, but lead and organize for her family and friends. Lisa was a very involved mom, taking her children to swim meets with both the YMCA and SPASH Boys Swimming, Girls Tennis, Kiddie College and volunteering for countless school activities over the years. She was a past member of the Good Shepard Lutheran Church Council, the Central WI Tennis Assoc secretary, a founding member of the PEO Chapter, Junior Women's League member and was on the Board of Directors for the Stevens Point Country Club. Lisa was a very active woman, enjoying league tennis, golf, travel and numerous book clubs. Lisa was always willing to give something a try. She was an organizer and a planner (just ask her husband and her children!). She loved to set up trips for her friends and her family and for their friends and family. She was a terrific cook and loved to entertain. Lisa was the go-to person for restaurants in just about any city. 'The more the merrier' is how Lisa always felt. She generously opened her home and her heart to her many friends. Lisa's time with us was not long enough, that is true. However, she would want all of us get out there and live, to do things that bring you joy. That is who she was and that is what she would want for all of us.
With the current state of the world, a private family service will be held. Our plan is to have a celebration of Lisa's life this summer. If you should choose, please donate in Lisa's memory to the EGFR Resistors at Lungevity.donordrive.com/campaign/Lisa-Meier-Memorial/ or to the Portage County Humane Society.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 15 to May 18, 2020