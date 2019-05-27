Lisa M. Burant



Stevens Point - Lisa M. Burant



Of Stevens Point died early Saturday morning, May 25, 2019 at North Haven Assisted Living Center surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Heartland Hospice.



Age 53 Lisa was born September 13, 1965 in Stevens Point. She is the daughter of Fred Gollon, and the late Mary Lou (Soik) Bogen. Lisa attended local grade schools and graduated from SPASH (Stevens Point Area Senior High) in 1984. Her marriage to Darren Burant took place on June 3, 1989 at St. Casimir Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Darren survives.



Lisa worked for Portage County in the Register of Deeds office for many years before moving over to the County Treasurers Office for the last 10 years. In her free time, Lisa loved watching and following her son in his football career from Youth Area Football to the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. She also enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, fishing and playing cards, but her most precious time was being with her family.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Lisa's name will be established at a later date. Survivors include her husband Darren, her children Magdelen Burant, Marissa (Chris) Loew and Brett Burant. Her Father Fred Gollon (Arlene Pelowski) and one sister Dorothy (Clifford) Worzalla of Aniwa and her family Abigail, Fredrick and Dustin Worzalla.



Further survived by three brother in laws; Brian (Brenda) Burant, and their children Adam (Mandy) Burant, Ashley Burant and Austin Burant, Kevin Burant and Steven (Gail) Burant, and their children Connor Burant and Ethan Burant. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Bogen.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Wednesday May 29, 2019 at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Casimir Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point, and from 9:30 A.M. Wednesday at St. Casimir Church until the time for mass. There will be a parish rosary at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com



Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 27, 2019