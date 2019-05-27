Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Burant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa M. Burant


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lisa M. Burant Obituary
Lisa M. Burant

Stevens Point - Lisa M. Burant

Of Stevens Point died early Saturday morning, May 25, 2019 at North Haven Assisted Living Center surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Age 53 Lisa was born September 13, 1965 in Stevens Point. She is the daughter of Fred Gollon, and the late Mary Lou (Soik) Bogen. Lisa attended local grade schools and graduated from SPASH (Stevens Point Area Senior High) in 1984. Her marriage to Darren Burant took place on June 3, 1989 at St. Casimir Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Darren survives.

Lisa worked for Portage County in the Register of Deeds office for many years before moving over to the County Treasurers Office for the last 10 years. In her free time, Lisa loved watching and following her son in his football career from Youth Area Football to the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. She also enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, fishing and playing cards, but her most precious time was being with her family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Lisa's name will be established at a later date. Survivors include her husband Darren, her children Magdelen Burant, Marissa (Chris) Loew and Brett Burant. Her Father Fred Gollon (Arlene Pelowski) and one sister Dorothy (Clifford) Worzalla of Aniwa and her family Abigail, Fredrick and Dustin Worzalla.

Further survived by three brother in laws; Brian (Brenda) Burant, and their children Adam (Mandy) Burant, Ashley Burant and Austin Burant, Kevin Burant and Steven (Gail) Burant, and their children Connor Burant and Ethan Burant. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Bogen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Wednesday May 29, 2019 at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Casimir Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point, and from 9:30 A.M. Wednesday at St. Casimir Church until the time for mass. There will be a parish rosary at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

'
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now