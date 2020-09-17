Lisa Piotrowski
Stevens Point - Lisa Piotrowski, 55, went to heaven September 11, 2020, on the wings of angels. Lisa was born on November 27, 1964, to the late Donald Piotrowski and Jeanette Piotrowski in Stevens Point.
She attended the schools in the Stevens Point area and graduated from SPASH in 1983. She attended Mid-State and received an associate degree in business.
Lisa fought a life long battle with diabetes.
She will be dearly missed by her mother, Jeanette, who was her caretaker for most of her life. Lisa is survived by her siblings, Laura (Thomas) Jungwirth, Paul (Cindy) Piotrowski, Valerie (David) Hedquist, Jennifer Tepp and Julie (Joseph) Piech and many nieces and nephews spread throughout the United States.
The family would like to thank Our Place AFH where Lisa spent the last couple months of her life. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com