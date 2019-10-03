|
|
Lois C. Koshollek
Stevens Point - Lois Carol Koshollek, age 67, of Stevens Point passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lois will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church - 3200 Plover Rd. Plover, WI. Rev. Edward Shuttleworth will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10:30AM. A General Rosary will be prayed for Lois at 10:30AM. Burial will be held at a later date. Shuda Funeral Services is assiting the family.
Lois was born on October 18, 1951 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Charles and Edith (Hickey) Steffanus. She attended local schools in Hortonville and graduated from Maria High School in 1969. After high school she continued her education Mid-State Technical College with a CNA degree. She worked as a CNA at St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point. Later she furthered her career as a photographer for Life Touch. On April 27, 1974 Lois married Bernard Koshollek at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover. They were married for 45 years.
She is survived by her husband Bernard, mother Edith, and 2 brothers: Jerry (Lynn) Steffanus, and Ronald (Barbara) Steffanus.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles, and sister Marina Knapp.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 3, 2019