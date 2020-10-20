1/1
Lois M. Shafranski
Lois M Shafranski

Stevens Point - Lois Marie Shafranski, (5-31-30) passed peacefully at Willowbrook Assisted Living in Stevens Point on October 19, 2020.

She is the daughter of the late Vincent and Irene (Razner) Shafranski. After completing her studies at St. Joseph's Academy in Stevens Point, she entered the Women's Air Force for three years during the Korean War. Following her service, she selected a career with Century Insurance until her retirement.

Lois was an advocate of the elderly and enjoyed all outdoor activities, her favorite sporting activities being golf and bowling. She is survived by brothers Robert (Green Bay) and Gerald (Cleveland); sister-in-law Judith, nephew Daniel, and grand nephew Jordan (all of Green Bay); and grand niece Ashley (Las Vegas).

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Mark. Private funeral services.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
