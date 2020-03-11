|
|
Lois M. Tacchia
Rosholt - Lois M. Tacchia
Of the Town of Sharon, Rosholt, WI passed way early Saturday afternoon February 8, 2020 with her loving family at her side, while under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice. Age 82 Lois was born December 11, 1937 in Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Hazel (Aschenbrenner) Schmidt. She married Anthony "Tony" Tacchia in 1987 in Illinois, with the couple later moving to Rosholt. Tony preceded her in death on June 29, 2015.
Lois enjoyed casinos, crocheting, bird watching and gardening. She loved meals on wheels, old card shows and her '31 Buick. Lois and Tony were members of the Stevens Point Old Car club, and volunteered for many years at the Iola Car Show.
Survivors include her children; Greg (Anneta) Sowa, Linda Sowa (Laura McHugh) and Rick (Kim) Sowa all of Illinois, and one grandchild Payton Sowa. Further survived by a sister in law Nancy Schmidt and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her daughter Donna Sue Sowa, three grandchildren Brady, Ryan and Brenna Sowa, two Brothers Bill Schmidt and Jim Schmidt and her sister Betty Brockie.
A private family burial will be held in the Abraham Lincoln Veterans Cemetery in Elwood, IL. at a later date. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020