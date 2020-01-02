|
|
Lola Stephanie (Glick) Camalieri
Amherst - Lola Stephanie (Glick) Camalieri, was born March 25, 1928, in Chicago, IL. She went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 1, 2020 and to be reunited with her loving husband and many relatives and friends in heaven. Mario and Lola Camalieri were united in marriage on October 19, 1946 in Chicago, IL.
Lola was always anxious to tell the story of how she became a born-again Christian. Her son, David, accepted Jesus as his Savior and asked his preacher, Pastor Don Oftedahl, to visit his parents and share the good news of the gospel with them. Together, they sat down with the Bible as the Pastor shared many scriptures with them about how they could know they had eternal life. That evening, both Mario and Lola accepted Christ as their own personal Savior and from that point on, they exuberantly shared the wonderful news about the gift of eternal life and the assurance of heaven upon one's death.
Shortly after their conversion, they became involved in Lakewood Baptist Church, in Lake Geneva, WI, where they served together in the bus ministry, soul winning ministry and ministering to young couples in the church. Lola also worked tirelessly in the church nursery, ladies ministries, and the Christian school. In her ministry to young married ladies in the church she would often be known to offer encouragement by saying, "Better days are coming", or "We serve an 11th hour God", when prayers seemed delayed. Although her life included many trials and heartaches, when asked how she was doing, she replied, "rejoicing in the Lord". That was always her response up until the day she left this earth. Psalm 46:10 was her life verse. "Be still and know that I am God....". She was a shining example of trusting God's timing in all things and often quoted this verse to remind herself and others that God always has everything under control.
In 1986, Lola and Mario moved to Stevens Point where they continued their faithful service to the Lord at the Greater Point Baptist Church and later at Badger Community Church. She was an inspiring support to her Pastor, his family and the entire church family. Her enthusiasm for the things of the Lord was contagious. Her influence and example live on in the lives of many who were blessed to have known and loved her.
The undying love Lola had for her family was exemplified by her fervent prayers for them and her constant concern for their spiritual and physical well being. She would often speak of how proud she was of their accomplishments. Her deepest concern was that they would grow up knowing, loving and serving the Lord. She truly was a Proverbs 31 women, "Her children arise up, and call her blessed."
Thank you, Lola, for what you have taught us through your example. We will miss you terribly on this earth but are so grateful we will be reunited in heaven someday.
The family would also like to thank the wonderful staff at The Willows in Iola for their exceptional care and concern for Lola while she was a resident there. We could not have found a better place to have her spend her last days. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts.
Lola is survived by her six children, Cory Camalieri, Cindy Camalieri (Roy Snowbank), Mark Camalieri (Karen), David Camalieri, Mario Camalieri (Stacy) and Marlo Jenson (Brad) and her 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Glick, mother Ann Kisur and husband Mario along with two children she never met.
The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. The visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, Lola would ask that donation be made in her honor to her granddaughter, Holly Okoth who is serving with her husband Fred and family on the mission field in Kenya. Donations can be sent to Good News Kenya, Inc., 503 Walworth St., Lake Geneva, WI 53147.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020