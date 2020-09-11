Lona L. GulliksonIola - Lona L. Gullikson, age 73 of Iola, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home with her family beside her, following a courageous battle with cancer.Lona was born in Stevens Point, WI, to parents George and Leona (Damrau) Lutz, and grew up in Amherst, WI. She graduated from Amherst High School, Class of 1965. Lona met her future husband Donald Gullikson at Jim and Marilyn Holiday's wedding, and the two of them married almost 50 years ago on September 19th, 1970. They have called the Gullikson family farm home ever since.Lona's first job was for AAL Insurance, but she found her true calling as a daycare teacher. She worked at Young Impressions Daycare for 22 years, where she patiently cared for hundreds of children over the years. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Amherst. She also served on the Village of Iola Library Board for 10 years.Lona was an avid collector of bird figurines, sunflower decor and anything to do with snowmen.She could frequently be seen reading books, assembling puzzles, attending plays or watching romantic movies. She really enjoyed traveling, especially with her daughters for their annual girl's weekend getaways. All who knew Lona would describe her as patient, faithful, helpful, selfless, and genuinely friendly, although sometimes camera-shy.Lona is survived by her husband Donald Gullikson of Iola, WI; two daughters Karen (Tim) Moore of Appleton, WI and Michele Nuttelman of Eau Claire, WI; sister LaVon Fletcher of Plover, WI; many nieces & nephews, and other family and friends.Lona was preceded in death by her parents George and Leona Lutz, parents-in-law Harry and June Gullikson, son-in-law Scott Nuttelman, brother-in-law Norman Fletcher, and many aunts and uncles.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst, WI. Pastor Clay Schmit will officiate the service with burial to follow at the Scandinavia Lutheran Cemetery in Scandinavia, WI. Flowers and contributions to the Iola Village Library are both welcome.Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ascension Hospice for their amazing care of Lona.Holly Funeral Homes wants to remind the public that no more than 75 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time with the wearing of masks and physical distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation and/or service based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.