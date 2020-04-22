|
|
Loretta A. Wojcik
Plover - Loretta Ann Wojcik, 81, of Plover, WI died on Saturday April 18, 2020 in the Hospice Care Unit at the Marshfield Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving husband and children.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday July 2, 2020, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church Plover, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at the church followed by a mass at 10:30. Entombment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids at 1:30 pm with the assistance of Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Loretta was born in Necedah, WI on February 21, 1939 to Joseph and Irene (Sobojinski) Zouski. Loretta had a life-long love of painting and enjoyed sharing her beautiful works with family and friends. A vision of her painting brings back those cherished memories that warm our hearts and remind us of her. She also enjoyed sitting in her living room with her husband and watching the birds at the many feeders outside the window. Her small flower garden and pan fishing also brought her joy. But her greatest love was for her husband, children, families, and friends.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 18 years Jerry Wojcik, children; Daniel (Tammy) Rippier, Teresa (Joel) Peters, Robyn (Mike) Cavanaugh, and Wendy Rippier. Stepchildren include Kerry (Casey) Noble, Jeff (Charity) Wojcik, Shawn Wojcik, Julie (Romie) Kropidlowski, and Jamie (Leah) Wojcik. Her siblings include Carol Heinen, Sharon (Jerry) Kizewski, Joe (Annie) Zouski, Jerry (Cheryl) Zouski, and Steve (Roberta) Zouski. She was further blessed with 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Loretta is now in God's Loving Hands along with her son Gregory Todd Rippier, her parents, her sister Deanna Pittman, and brother-in-law Byrl Heinen. Her beautiful smile will be with us forever, because she loved us, more.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020