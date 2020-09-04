1/1
Loretta Gilmeister
Loretta Gilmeister

Rosholt - Loretta T. Gilmeister, age 96, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 23, 1923, in Rosholt, Wisconsin, to John and Rose (Augustiniak) Trzebiatowski. On November 6, 1943, she married Max Gilmeister at St. Adalbert Church in Rosholt. Max and her farmed together until 1990. She loved traveling, planning dinners, and sitting around the bonfire roasting hot dogs and reminiscing. Her favorite place was sitting in her rocking chair in the lake house her late-husband, Max, and she built. We take comfort knowing she is reunited with him and her siblings after many years apart.

Survivors include four children, Maxine Gilmeister (Tony Steger), Joan (Frank) Murphy, Robert (Cherie) Gilmeister, and Lorrie (Paul) Byers; eight grandchildren Andy (Katie) Murphy, Ryan (Jes) Murphy, Michael Murphy (Julie Puzon), Ally Byers, Max Byers (Teresa Schneider), Shanta Steger, Sarah Steger, Robyn (Tommy) Wartman; 9 great-grandchildren; and her sister Jeanette (Thomas) Young.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Max Gilmeister on January 3, 1990; five brothers, Hank, John, Frank, Ted, and Anthony; and three sisters, Clara, Evelyn, and Patricia.

In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness for someone in need.

Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
