Loretta I. Michelkamp
Stevens Point - Loretta I. Michelkamp of Stevens Point passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 83.
Loretta was born on April 1, 1936 in the Town of Sharon to August and Clara (Stroik) Stanchik. She began her education at the one-room Pulaski School (now the Jordan Park Nature Center). Later, she attended St Joseph's Academy in Stevens Point and graduated in 1954. On August 21, 1954, she married Emil Michelkamp. They had seven children together.
Loretta was known for her devotion to her family and for her kindness to everyone she met. She loved to host family gatherings and to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her so much joy. She took pride in her cooking and made every meal with love. For nearly 20 years, she worked as a cook at the Greyhound bus depot and later as a baker at Copps until her retirement in 1999. She enjoyed growing flowers that she displayed throughout her home and yard. Loretta also liked to try her luck with scratch-off lottery tickets. Last but not least, polka music always occupied a special place in her heart, and in her younger years, she played the concertina.
Survivors include her sister, Esther Laszinski; children, Sally Rutta, Faye (Leroy) Wojtalewicz, Gary Michelkamp (Tina McLeod), Sandra (Don) Dresden, Jane Michelkamp, and Kurt Michelkamp; grandchildren, Brock J. Wojtalewicz, Jason Michelkamp, Miranda (Erik) Halverson, Cara Nitka, and David Dresden; and great-grandchildren, River, Brennen, Ian, and Kaydon Nitka and Madeline and Emelia Halverson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Delores Pitcher, as well as her son, Randy Michelkamp, son-in-law, Ron Rutta, and granddaughter, Amy Michelkamp.
A Memorial Service for Loretta will be at Shuda Funeral Home, 3200 Stanley Street, Stevens Point at 11:00 AM, friends and family may gather to share memories from 9:30-11:00.
We would like to thank the doctors and staff in the ICU unit at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital for their outstanding care.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020