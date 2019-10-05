|
|
Loretta M. Shamrowicz
Stevens Point - Loretta M. Shamrowicz, 96, of Stevens Point, died Tuesday October 1, 2019, at the Portage County Health Care Center. Loretta was born on May 13, 1923, in Fancher. She was the daughter of the late Alex and Mary (Sikorski) Glodowski. She attended local schools. Her marriage to Edward Shamrowicz took place on November 16, 1946, at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Fancher. After the marriage the couple settled in Custer. Her husband Edward died on October 31, 2002.
Loretta worked for the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in the food service department for over 30 years. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society. Mom loved her flowers, gardening, puzzles and cooking.
Survivors include her children; Mary Shamrowicz of Custer, Victoria (David) Hoerchler of Illinois, Ed (Letty) and John (Jeanne) both of Polonia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one sister, Angela Skarzynski. She was preceded in death by; 12 brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Loretta will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday October 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 5, 2019