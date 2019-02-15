|
Lori Anne French
Stevens Point - Lori Anne French, 50, of Stevens Point, WI, beloved daughter, sister, mother and grandmother found peace on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 after a year-long struggle with cancer. Born in Big Rapids, MI, Lori has been a resident of Stevens Point, WI since she was a toddler. Most recently she resided at Unity Hospice in De Pere, WI. Lori was employed at Herrschner's in Stevens Point for the past 17 years.
Lori had a way of bringing out the best in others because she truly cared for them and Lori's beautiful smile, gentle ways will be missed as she is continued to be remembered as a special friend.
Always ready to learn something new, Lori recently graduated with her master's degree in Accounting. She was an avid baker and especially enjoyed the family candy making event each year. She was always searching for the newest recipe and latest skill to try and loved to teach others. She always enjoyed family game night and spontaneously taking trips to the casino with family and friends. Mom will forever miss Lori coming and saying "Come on Mom, let's take an adventure".
Lori was a member of the Association of Recovering Motorcyclist for many years. The friendship, support and love she received from others in the group was important to her and she gave it back to them in full and with an open heart. Going for rides on her Harley with her friends was another favorite passion of Lori's.
Survivors include her children Hannah Bialas, Patrick Bialas and Dustin Kiggins; grandchildren Lukas, Nareya and Ares; siblings Carol (Ron) Jamrosz; Calvin (Laticia) French; Cathy (Steve) Michener, Tim French, Terry (Stephanie Rich) French, Rick (Suzy) French and Cindy (Bill) Harris. She is further survived by her special long-time boyfriend, Bob Bronikowski.
Lori was preceded in death by her father, Earl French.
A celebration of life is being planned for late spring. The notification will be posted on the Caring Bridge website once the arrangements are made. The website is caringbridge.org.
A special thank you to Unity Hospice staff, chaplains, social workers and especially the caregivers. Lori felt at home from the moment she got there. You all have a special calling for compassion. Thank you!
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 15, 2019