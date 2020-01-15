|
Lorin R. Lutz
Plover - Lorin R. Lutz, age 84, of Plover, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point, surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the church.
Lorin was born August 26, 1935 in the Town of Stockton, WI to Adolph and Lenora (Pohl) Lutz. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point. He married Carol Neilson on August 31, 1968. After starting out as a mechanic at Brzezinski Motors, he joined Wimme Sand & Gravel for the next 28 years and retired in 1997.
With a wonderful sense of humor, Lorin filled his days laughing with family and friends. In retirement, he enjoyed going for walks, working on jigsaw puzzles, watching stockcar racing, and cheering on the Packers. He had a strong faith and was an usher and elder at his church.
Lorin is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol; his son, David (Pam) Lutz; his daughter, Lisa (Dan) Bauer; his grandchildren: Lauren, Richard, Rachel, and Amy; and his great-grandchildren, Ryan and Adeline. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Donna Hansen.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020