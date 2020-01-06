|
|
Lorraine Bernadette Maier
Appleton - Lorraine Bernadette Maier, age 89, Appleton, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1930 to the late Stanley and Esther (Firkus) Domask in Stevens Point. When Lorraine was younger, she traveled door to door selling magazines in Milwaukee. When she got older, she began waitressing. Once Lorraine was done waitressing, she and her husband began painting and renovating houses in the great Milwaukee area. She loved to travel, play cards, and go to the horse track.
Lorraine is survived by her son Fred (Rita) Wanta; her grandchildren: Brad Wanta, Kristin Wanta, and Jeff (Erin) Wanta; great grandchildren Whitney Garvey and Bryce Wanta; sisters-in-law Sally Domask and Rita; and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Wanta, Sr.; her second husband Arthur Maier; daughter Lynn Marie Wanta; and siblings Clarence Domask, Lillian (Harry) Rzentkowski, Richard Domask, and Jerry (Betty) Domask.
A funeral service for Lorraine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at BRETTSCHNEIDER TRETTIN NICKEL FUNERAL CHAPEL, 606 N Oneida Street, Appleton. Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020