Stevens Point - Lorraine Helen Schultz, 92, of Sevens Point, died Monday June 24, 2019 at the Portage County Health Care Center. She was born January 21, 1927 in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Ignatius (Nick) and Helen (Eiden) Kabachinski. She married Norbert (Nubbs) Schultz on August 21, 1948 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Stevens Point.



After raising her family, Lorraine worked at Okray's Ltd., Roosevelt Elementary School as a teacher's aide and the majority of her working life at Sentry Insurance.



She is survived by her sister Eleanor Wimme; her five children: Robert (Paula) of Phoenix, AZ, Jean, Stevens Point, Joe (Sue) Plover, Steve (Special friend Jill Konopacky) Stevens Point and Ken (Diane) Lake Forest, CA. Grandchildren include; Anton, Skott (Samantha) Phillip (fiancée Anna Gilles) Daniel (fiancée Nicole Theide) and Grace.



She was preceded in death by her husband Norbert, sisters Irene Eiden and her husband Robert, Dorothy Schultz and her husband Thomas and Ethel Kabachinski. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at the Portage County Health Center and Ascension Hospice.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday June 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Stevens Point. Rev. Jerzy Rebacz officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Visitation on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the CHURCH. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family.