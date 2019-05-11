Lorraine M. Drifka



Rosholt - Lorraine M. Drifka, age 79, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 with family by her side. She was a strong woman who dealt with cancer and beat it, as well as other health issues, late in life.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Adalbert's Church in Rosholt, WI, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories prior to Mass starting at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the parish cemetery.



Lorraine was born on June 9, 1939 to the late Harry Stencel and Valerie Stencel (Wanta). She grew up in the Rosholt area and then the family moved to Chicago. Lorraine graduated from an all-girls Catholic high school there and worked full-time until she met her soulmate. Lorraine married Rudy Drifka on October 13, 1962. She raised two children. Then she worked at Pan Alive Pizza, Del Monte and Golden County Foods. Upon retirement, Rudy and Lorraine were able to go on trips to Las Vegas, Branson, South Dakota and Eagle River.



Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Sandra Drifka, and her son, Darrell Drifka. She is further survived by her brothers Robert, Richard and Kenneth. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, John.



Lorraine loved the outdoors! She was always in the garden and tending to her flowers. She kept numerous feeders full of seed for the birds and containers full of sugar water for the hummingbirds. When she was indoors, she enjoyed word search and jigsaw puzzles. She loved to shop, cook and eat! Most of all, she enjoyed her Boston Terriers, Buddy and Skippy.



The family wishes to thank Bethany Home and Theda Care Hospice for their care and support in making Lorraine's last weeks comfortable.



