|
|
Lorraine M. (Cyran) Flugaur
Eagan, MN - Born on February 20, 1930 in Stevens Point, WI and entered Eternity on February 14, 2019 at age 88 in Eagan, MN.
Will be missed by loving Husband of over 68 years, Frank, who selflessly cared for Lorraine during her years of failing health; children, Andrew Flugaur, Margaret (Steve) Mack, Teresa (Robert) Haliburton, Carol (Cass) Flugaur Starrett, Kenneth (Susan) Flugaur, Christine Flugaur (John Zilke); 10 beloved Grandchildren, 4 beloved Great Grandchildren; Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law, Jerry and Maxine Flugaur, Frances (Mrs. George) Flugaur, Norman and Ann Hoffman, Nieces and Nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, August and Stella Cyran; brother and sister-in-law, James and Eleanor Cyran.
After their marriage on September 9, 1950 Lorraine and Frank moved to MN and made their home in the Minneapolis area where they raised 6 children who kept them busy beyond their wildest expectations. Lorraine also found time to be a talented seamstress, spirited player of card games, reader of countless books, tireless shopper, queen of craft projects, avid admirer of flowers, baker of cookies, proud Grandma, and a force to be reckoned with. She enjoyed summer weekends with her family at Clearwater Lake where a day of fishing was a day well-spent. One of Lorraine's greatest joys was kicking up her heels on the dance floor with Frank. The next time they dance together it will be a dance that never ends!
Funeral service 2pm Thursday February 21, 2019 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home 1167 Grand Ave St. Paul, MN 55105, visitation 12 noon - 2pm. Private family burial.
Memorials to The .
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 20, 2019