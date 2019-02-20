Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Flugaur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. (Cyran) Flugaur


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine M. (Cyran) Flugaur Obituary
Lorraine M. (Cyran) Flugaur

Eagan, MN - Born on February 20, 1930 in Stevens Point, WI and entered Eternity on February 14, 2019 at age 88 in Eagan, MN.

Will be missed by loving Husband of over 68 years, Frank, who selflessly cared for Lorraine during her years of failing health; children, Andrew Flugaur, Margaret (Steve) Mack, Teresa (Robert) Haliburton, Carol (Cass) Flugaur Starrett, Kenneth (Susan) Flugaur, Christine Flugaur (John Zilke); 10 beloved Grandchildren, 4 beloved Great Grandchildren; Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law, Jerry and Maxine Flugaur, Frances (Mrs. George) Flugaur, Norman and Ann Hoffman, Nieces and Nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, August and Stella Cyran; brother and sister-in-law, James and Eleanor Cyran.

After their marriage on September 9, 1950 Lorraine and Frank moved to MN and made their home in the Minneapolis area where they raised 6 children who kept them busy beyond their wildest expectations. Lorraine also found time to be a talented seamstress, spirited player of card games, reader of countless books, tireless shopper, queen of craft projects, avid admirer of flowers, baker of cookies, proud Grandma, and a force to be reckoned with. She enjoyed summer weekends with her family at Clearwater Lake where a day of fishing was a day well-spent. One of Lorraine's greatest joys was kicking up her heels on the dance floor with Frank. The next time they dance together it will be a dance that never ends!

Funeral service 2pm Thursday February 21, 2019 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home 1167 Grand Ave St. Paul, MN 55105, visitation 12 noon - 2pm. Private family burial.

Memorials to The .
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Download Now