Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Rosary
Monday, May 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Lorraine M. Glodowski

Lorraine M. Glodowski Obituary
Lorraine M. Glodowski

Stevens Point - Lorraine M. Glodowski, 89 of Stevens Point, died Thursday May 2, 2019 at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point, concluding with a rosary prayed at 7:00 P.M., and from 9:00 A.M Tuesday at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peter Catholic Church until the time for mass. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. A Complete obituary will follow in Monday's edition of the Journal.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 4, 2019
