Lorraine M. Glodowski
Stevens Point - Lorraine M. Glodowski, 89 of Stevens Point, died Thursday May 2, 2019 at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point, concluding with a rosary prayed at 7:00 P.M., and from 9:00 A.M Tuesday at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peter Catholic Church until the time for mass. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. A Complete obituary will follow in Monday's edition of the Journal.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 4, 2019