Lorraine M. Golla



Stevens Point - Lorraine Marie Golla passed peacefully at home at the age of 94 on the morning of July 15, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Florence (Woytasik) Kasper in Wausau, Wisconsin on May 28,1925 and had 4 siblings, all of whom predeceased her: Erv Kasper (Bev) Wausau, Gill Sedor, Janesville, Irene Cascio (Paul), Milwaukee, and Mary Ryan (Dick), Houston, Texas. She attended Wausau East High School but married a young man from Stevens Point, Leonard Carl Golla, on June 22, 1947.



Leonard passed on January 11, 2011. Lorraine is survived by her 4 children: Lynette (Marc), Stevens Point, Bruce, Wisconsin Dells, Russ (Barb), Plover and Dean (Robin), Stevens Point: 6 grandchildren, Isaac Schulze, Madison, Adrian Schulze (Amy), Madison, Megan Golla, Madison, Lauren Golla (Michael Campos), Flushing Michigan, Logan Golla (Avery Check), Austin, Texas, and Nicole Elmhorst (Austin Koch), Stevens Point; and 2 great grandchildren, so far, Leonardo Schulze, Madison and James Harlan, PFC in South Korea.



When young, Lorraine loved, family gatherings, square dancing and any other dancing. She protected her children like a Momma grizzly. As time passed, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing cards. Her care givers thought she was a card shark at Rummy. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #6 Auxiliary.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday July 18, 2019 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:30 - 10:15 AM before the Mass in the St. Faustina Room of the church. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery.



She spoke her mind and let you know where you stood with her. She is dancing with Lenny now.



Lorraine's family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and Synergy Home Care for their years of care for all the great care they provided Mom.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019